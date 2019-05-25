Jamison, Marvin M., Jr., - 56, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away May 8, 2019. He was born March 3, 1963, to Mrs. Devora M. (Douglas) and Marvin M. Jamison, Sr. Marvin was a fun, loving family man who loved spending time with his loved ones, cracking jokes, taking vacations, fishing and culinary arts. He was lastly employed by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority (ACUA) as a road handler. He is survived by: wife, Michele D. Jamison; mother, Devora M. Jamison; sons, Brandon Allen, Daniel and Christopher Jamison, and William Bing; daughters, Monica Allen and Christina Bing (LaVaughn); sisters, Lenora Douglas, Veronica James (Carl), Angela Miller, Fransaya Townsend (Kevin), and Theresa Robertson (Jay); brothers, Andre Jamison (Kathy) and Andrew Keys; stepbrother, James "Shaheed" Rogers; brother-in-law, Brian Webb; three grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, as well as other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment will follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
