Jankowski, Paul Z., - 70, of Galloway, passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 20, 2018. He was born in Jersey City and moved to Clifton, NJ at age 9 with his parents. He was college educated with a Master's degree in Engineering and Physics. Paul was employed as a government civilian employee for 40 years. He retired in September of 2017 from Homeland Security where he achieved the highest civilian employee step in government employment. Paul was married for 37 year to his loving wife, Linda (Danish) Jankowski. Paul was a father to four sons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Paul's memory to either Habitat for Humanity International, 121 Habitat Street, Americus, GA 31709-3498 or the Atlantic County Human Society, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. A viewing will be held Sunday, August 26th from 2:00-6:00pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, 609-641-0001. On Monday, August 27th at 11:00am a service will be held at Orthodox Church of the Mother of God, 115 Hudson Street, Mays Landing, NJ. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
