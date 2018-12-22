Janos, Janet Catherine, - 79, of English Creek, wife of Frank Janos and a resident of Quinby, VA, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, at her residence. A native of Atlantic County, NJ, Mrs. Janos was a retired upholsterer and was a lover of family, music and sewing. Predeceased by sons Donald and William Champion. She is survived by a son Paul Champion and his wife Mary; a daughter Jannette DeStefano and her husband Mike; a grandson Michael P. DeStefano and his wife Melissa; a brother Robert Noll; three sisters Maryann Whitehurst, Patricia Miller and Jean Perla; and many nieces and nephews. A service will be held in New Jersey at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Shore Cancer Center, P.O. Box 430, Onancock, VA 23417 or Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. 615, Onley, VA 23418. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com
