Jasper, Dawn (Simpson), - 52, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ; where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ.

