Jasper, Dawn (Simpson), - 52, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ; where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, NJ.
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
-
Fire destroys Luby's Bar in Egg Harbor City
-
At least 19 people injured in Wildwood balcony collapse, investigation underway
-
Daughters of Philly mayor, North Wildwood official plead guilty in August fight
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
INTERIOR/EXTERIOR BENJAMIN MOORE PAINTING Competitive Pricing. Power Washing Available. Call…
K&B Dealer Alternative 609-927-0018 520 Shore Rd, Somers Point 50 years experience! Free…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.