Jasperse, Janet Carole (née Pastre), - 81, of North Cape May, passed away on May 26, 2020. Janet was born on July 1, 1938, in Vineland, NJ to the late William and Laura (née Fowler) Pastre. She grew up in Goshen, NJ, and attended Middle Township schools. Janet was a devoted dog owner to several pugs, her favorite dog breed, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. She loved playing pinochle with her family and taught her three grandchildren how to play. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. Janet was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Jasperse Sr., her sister Virginia (Ginny) Presthofer, her brother William Pastre, her brother-in-law William Horgan, and her nephews Johnny Alfano and Scott Hickman. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Colleen Jasperse of Brick, NJ, and Craig and Debbie Jasperse of Vineland, NJ, her grandson Ian Jasperse and his wife Alysia of Long Branch NJ, her granddaughters Dr. Lindsay and Dr. Brittany Jasperse of Durham NC, her sisters Gail Horgan, Joyce DeMarino and her husband Joe, Bonnie Bashelor and her husband Dan, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Jasperse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
Defying governor, owners of gyms in Cape May County, EHT plan June 1 reopening
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.