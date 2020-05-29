Jasperse, Janet Carole (née Pastre), - 81, of North Cape May, passed away on May 26, 2020. Janet was born on July 1, 1938, in Vineland, NJ to the late William and Laura (née Fowler) Pastre. She grew up in Goshen, NJ, and attended Middle Township schools. Janet was a devoted dog owner to several pugs, her favorite dog breed, and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. She loved playing pinochle with her family and taught her three grandchildren how to play. She adored spending time with her grandchildren, of whom she was so proud. Janet was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Jasperse Sr., her sister Virginia (Ginny) Presthofer, her brother William Pastre, her brother-in-law William Horgan, and her nephews Johnny Alfano and Scott Hickman. She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Colleen Jasperse of Brick, NJ, and Craig and Debbie Jasperse of Vineland, NJ, her grandson Ian Jasperse and his wife Alysia of Long Branch NJ, her granddaughters Dr. Lindsay and Dr. Brittany Jasperse of Durham NC, her sisters Gail Horgan, Joyce DeMarino and her husband Joe, Bonnie Bashelor and her husband Dan, and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

