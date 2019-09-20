Jay, Winfield A., Sr., - 88, of Atlantic City, NJ was born December 16, 1930, to the late Hester Elaine Jay and Joseph Strozier. Winfield passed away on September 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Winfield graduated in 1951 from Bordentown Manual Training School in Bordentown, New Jersey. He was in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956, and honorably discharged. While in the Air Force he was the Golden Glove Boxing Champ. On September 15, 1952, Winfield married the love of his life, Lois Rice in that union one son, Winfield Alphonso Jay, Jr. He was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses until his health failed him. He enjoyed and loved his family, model airplanes, Jazz, movies (James Bond and Tom Clancy), Basketball, Chinese Artifacts; and he loved crabs from Southern Maryland. His favorite song, "See Yourself When All Is New." He held several positions in the hotel industry and worked for the City of Atlantic City for many years. After he retired, he worked for Just Four Wheels. He loved people and making new friends. Winfield will be missed by all who loved him, especially his family. He is predeceased by his parents, Hester Elaine Jay and Joseph Strozier; and sister, Delores Jay-Mister. He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 63 years, Lois Jay; one son, Winfield Alphonso Jay, Jr. (Kimberly); special grandson, Darryl Braxton; three daughters, Dana Jackson (Shanika White), Rhonda Rogers and Michele Blackman; one brother, Lamont Howze; one sister, Jeanine; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Ernest Mister; two special nephews, Spencer Height and Lamont Jay; two special nieces, Sheila Jay and Sarita Harris; special friend, Edwin McDonald; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be Noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 920 North Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 11 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc.; where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Load entries