Jay, Winfield, Sr., - 88, of Atlantic City, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be 11:30 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 920 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10:30 AM.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Atlantic City 'not a 9-casino market,' Golden Nugget owner says
-
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton girl, 5
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Vice president's nephew, Conway's cousin to marry in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
House Cleanouts 609-652-9555 Junk Removal Service Attics-Garages-Furn. Removal Estate Liquid…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.