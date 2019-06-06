Jefferies, Patricia, - 65, of Ocean City, NJ, Born on Novermber 3, 1953 passed away peacefully on May 28th 2019. Patricia was a graduate of Ocean City High School. Patricia is survived by 6 children Johnny, Freddy, Tina, Tammy, Pattie Jane and Stephanie. Also two sisters Helen and Cathy and two brothers James and Richard. Those who knew Patricia would say she was a wonderful mother with a beautiful heart. She loved early country music, Especially the female singers Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn, She will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts and prayers. Services are private.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.