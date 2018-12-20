Jeffries, Jr., Norman L. "Norm", - 92, of Mays Landing, On Sunday, December 16th, Norman "Norm" L. Jeffries, Jr. passed away peacefully at home in the warm embrace of his family at the age of 92. Norm was born on June 7th, 1926 in Philadelphia, PA to Norman and Elsie Jeffries. He was proceeded in death by his wife Beverly and his sons, Norman III and Norman IV. Norm is survived by his long-term companion Mary and four children John, Jay, Holly, and Mike, six grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at the Atlantic County Veteran's Cemetery off of Route 50 in Estelle Manor at Noon on Friday, December 21st, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to South Jersey Bayshore Coalition, ANJEC, PO Box 157, Mendham, NJ 07945. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
