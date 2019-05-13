Jenkins, Anita, - 64, of North Cape May, passed away suddenly at her home on May 9, 2019. Anita was born in the Philadelphia area and has been a Cape May area resident for 40 years. She was a graduate of Mars High School in Pittsburgh, PA. Anita always put others first and will be missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 29 years Rick Jenkins of North Cape May, her daughter Jessica (Rocky) Staley of Villas, her son Bryan Leonard of North Cape May, her 2 grandchildren: Tyler & Gavin Staley, and many nieces & nephews. There will be a funeral service at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204 on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 11:00 am; where friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be private. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
