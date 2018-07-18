Jenkins, Marlene, - 82, of Mays Landing, NJ , passed away on Friday, July 13, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Benjamin and Bella Small, Marlene resided in Brigantine, NJ before moving to Mays Landing, NJ. Marlene attended Beaver College (Arcadia University) as a psychology major and later was employed as an administrative assistant with Biofeedback Therapists of West Berlin, NJ. She was a professional painter/artist and vocalist throughout her life. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Jenkins; devoted mother of Renee Rawcliffe and husband Tom; Bernie Jenkins and husband Walter Korzeniewski; dear sister of the late Dave, Paul and Ronnie Small; loving grandmother of Britt and Austin Rawcliffe; nieces, Lorna Helsinger, Maris Trachtman, Cynthia Hassan and Eileen Ginsburg; nephew, Robert Small; cousin, Annie Lipshutz. Arrangements were private under the direction of the Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/Central Bucks Crematory, 344 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to AtlantiCare Hospice, PO Box 1626, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 or www.atlanticare.org would be appreciated. Send condolences to www.varcoethomasfuneralhome.com
