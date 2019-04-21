Jennings, Michael John (Jack), - 91, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully at home on April 5, 2019 with his wife, Jayne, at his side. Jack was born in Youngstown, Ohio, the only child of Michael and Martha Jennings. He moved to Brooklyn while in high school and later graduated from Manhattan School of Music with a Bachelor of Music in Percussion and a Master of Music in Education. He worked in the studio recording industry throughout his career as a percussionist, appearing on a myriad of TV shows, movie soundtracks and commercial jingles. Jack played with a multitude of famous artists including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Mathis and jazz greats Lionel Hampton, George Benson, Anita O'Day, Wes Montgomery and many more. He toured the U.S. and Canada with Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis, Jr. for a 1988 Rat Pack reunion tour and also played for years in the orchestra of the Broadway musical "Cats." Later in his career, Jack pursued his love of traditional jazz and, with a number of accomplished musician friends, formed a jazz group which performed in North Jersey and then in South Jersey, when he and Jayne relocated to Cape May. Throughout his life, Jack shared his gift of music with many. Whether it was an idle piano in a restaurant, kettle drums in the Caribbean or a marimba in Africa, he would take the opportunity to play, always to the delight of passersby. Having raised his family in Norwood, NJ, Jack was a long time member of Immaculate Conception Church. With his wife, he served for many years as co-director of both adult and youth choirs at his home parish and another nearby church. Although music was a huge part of Jack's life, his greatest joy came from his family. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. He is survived by Jayne, his best friend and wife of 58 years, children John, Mimi (Steve Benvenuti), Kerry (Dan Kelly), Paul, Mark (Rosella), grandchildren, Isabel and Garret Benvenuti, Jacklyn, Brayden and Pierce Kelly, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 2:30 PM at Sacred Heart Church, 102 Park Street in Haworth, NJ. Donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
