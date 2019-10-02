Jeril, Corrine Octavia, - 92, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield. She was born October 7, 1926, in Atlantic City, to Geneva (Garrett) and Myers Evans. Corrine was educated in the Atlantic City Public Schools and was a retired cook from Sands Casino and Hotel. Corrine was a member of the Abundant Life Worship Center in Egg Harbor City. She is predeceased by: her husband, Robert R. Jeril; parents, Geneva and Myers Evans; and daughter, Geneva C. Foye. Corrine leaves to cherish her memories: sons, Frederick Jeril (Darlene) and Larry Foye (L'Oreal): daughter, Octavia Foye; grandchildren, Michael and Kara Jeril, Michalle Hill (Ricardo) and Tamarah Shelton; 11 great-grandchildren, brother, Myers Evans; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 5, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10 AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estelle Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
