Jerkins, Joseph, - 27, of Mays Landing, (affectionately known as Joe), joined his Heavenly Father on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was born on April 12, 1992, in Vineland, New Jersey to Charles E Jerkins and Toni R Jerkins. Joseph was raised in Pleasantville New Jersey and was a student in the public-school system there. He loved his family. His heart's desire was to own multiple businesses in order to create a legacy for his parents, siblings, nieces,and nephews. He was a visionary, writer & entrepreneur. At the age of 18, he started his first business, Explosion Comics. Through this company, he created his first self-published comic book titles "Animal". In his last days, he was working on a novel about the Animal. There were many more business ventures to follow: Jerkins Enterprises (2011), Hits 4 Hire LLC (2011), Jerkins Films LLC (2012), Maja Affairs LLC (2018) and Joe's Café (2018). He is predeceased by his grandparents, Bertha Mae & Rudolph Mallette, and Fred Sr. & Gladys Jerkins. He leaves to mourn his memory but also celebrate his life: his parents Charles Jerkins (Michelle Stern) of Mays Landing, NJ, Toni Jerkins (Michael) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Three Brother; Sean Murphy (Kenya) of Galloway, NJ, Charles Jerkins Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Eddie Jerkins (Shamika) of Vineland, NJ. Three sisters; Tasha Jerkins of Baltimore Maryland, Charlene Jerkins (Anthony) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and Tonya Jerkins (Shafeeq) of Charlotte, NC. One step-sister, Tanesha Stern of Las Vegas Nevada. Three step-brothers; Kenneth Jones, Khalil Jones both of Mays Landing, NJ, and Keanu Jones of Las Vegas Nevada, and a host of nieces and nephews. Joe's homegoing celebration will take place on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Praise Tabernacle which is located at 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234. A viewing will be from 9 am till 10:45 am. The service of celebration will begin promptly at 11 am. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
