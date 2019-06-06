Jerue, Gary Allen, Jr., - We would like you to know that on June 3rd, Gary received a call, one you can't turn away from, and he won't be returning. Gary lived a fuller life in the 44 years he had than most of us will in a much longer lifetime. Gary was born on November 13th, 1974. His youngest years were full of mischief, adventure, and sports. He went to St. Joesph's High School in Hammonton and graduated in 1993. He continued his education earning an Associates Degree from Atlantic Community College...the very first of many educational accomplishments, but one he held dear to his heart. Gary earned his BS in Business and his MA in Instructional Technology from Stockton College but he didn't stop there. He earned another Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Widner University and went on to earn his Educational Doctorate Degree from there, as well. Gary was a salesman at heart, but spent the last 18 years as a middle school math teacher in the Atlantic City school district. His energy and enthusiasm allowed him to have a positive influence on an abundance of children. He was the Atlantic County teacher of the year for the 2016-2017 school year. He was an avid golfer and was faithful in his relationship with God never missing church over the last 30 years, even while on vacation. However, the thing he loved more than anything was his family. He met his wife, Jamie, when he was 23 years old. They got married in 2005 and had two beautiful boys, Brett and Bryce. Gary dedicated his whole life to his children. He cherished every moment with each one of them since the day they were born. The memories he has made with them will last a lifetime. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife Jamie (Emmer), his most precious possessions, his two boys Brett (9) and Bryce (6), his mother and father Gary and Linda Jerue, his mother and father-in-law Danny and Bonnie Emmer, his sister Desiree and her husband Billy (Jester), his grandmother Shirley Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, and brother and sister-in-laws. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Gary's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 12 noon at the Moravian Church, 245 Boston Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215 A visitation for Gary will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225 and at the church on Saturday from 10:00am until time of service. Interment will be in Germania Cemetery in Galloway Twp. In Lieu of flowers we ask that you spend time with your children, take a hike in the woods, play a round of golf, and make a toast to everlasting love both here and beyond. To pay respects, leave condolences, share your fondest memories of Gary please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
