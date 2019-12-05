Jester, Antoinette "Dolly" (nee Souder-Canale), - 83, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years William H. Jester, and sons Kenneth Souder II (Patty) and William H. Jester Jr. (Desiree), her 5 grandchildren Kenneth III, Christopher, Ashley, Amanda Souder and Kierstin Jester her 3 great-grandchildren Kenneth IV, Darcy and Jax Souder, her brothers James Truax (Ida), Steve Tommy Truax (Patricia) sisters Mabel Carty, Dora Myers (Karl), Donna Canale, and Mary Rieti (Terry) and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Anthony Canale, Sophie Truax, James Truax, sisters Grace Canale Jones, Toni Canale Cooper, father-in-law W. Harrison Jester, and sister-in-law Violet Jester DeJesse. Dolly loved spending time with her family when she wasn't attending a sporting event, or family function she could be found at her favorite casino the Golden Nugget, playing Video Joker Poker. She worked at Bally's Park Place Entertainment for 30 years. Service will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a charity of your choice in her memory. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect.com

