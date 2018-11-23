Jewell, Dale Landon, - of Egg Harbor City, passed away 11/19/18 at Cooper Hospital. Born in 1937 in Lancaster, PA, he had been part of the Arc community of Atlantic County since 1985. He was predeceased by his father and stepmother, Landon R. and Gertrude (Parker) Jewell and is survived by several cousins. A gathering of friends will be at Wimberg Funeral Home, EHC, on 11/27 at 2:00 pm, followed by a graveside service in EHC Cemetery. Condolences visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries