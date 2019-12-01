Jiampetti, Janet, - 83, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on November 28, 2019. Janet was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor City. Janet was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the happiest when she was with her family and friends enjoying fun times together. She loved taking good care of her home and yard. She had a special talent for decorating, painting, refinishing furniture, and gardening. Every year she would fill her yard with many different kinds of beautiful flowers and plants. Janet loved shopping, dining out, and enjoyed taking some special trips over the years. Janet is predeceased by her husband, Michael Jiampetti Jr., sister, Jean Weber, and great-grandson Luke Dillon Kienzle. Janet is survived by her daughter Nancy Kienzle (Butch) and her son Michael Jiampetti III (Lisa); seven grandsons, Ryan (Amanda), Walter, Michael Louis (Nancy), Mark, Michael John IV, Matthew, and Nicholas; two great-grandsons, Ryder and Owen. Janet is also survived by her sister Joan Hanselman (Clarence). For all who knew her, loved her, and were close to her, please hold and keep her in your hearts forever. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Wimberg Funeral Home 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ. Visitation will be from 8:00 am until 11:00 am with the service to begin at 11:00 am. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Egg Harbor City Fire Department. For condolences and directions please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
