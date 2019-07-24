Johns, Lester, - 91, of Galloway Twp., NJ, passed away on July 21, 2019 from a brief illness. His daughters were by his side. He was born on May 27, 1928 in Egg Harbor City, NJ. Lester worked for Borden's Dairy and Drakes Bakery. He loved sports, especially the Eagles and the Phillies. Lester enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports, he followed High School wrestling for over 50 years. He also was a lifetime member of the South Egg Harbor Fire Department. Lester was a friend to everyone he met; he was always positive and could make a bad day good. He will be forever loved and always missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene R. (Hanselman) Johns; parents, David and Bertha Johns, and Henry and Gertrude Hanselman; grandson, Chad Lester Harper and Gary A. Jerue Jr.; seven brothers; and one sister. He is survived by his daughters, Bonnie (Danny) Emmer, Nancy (Paul) Castellini, Leslie Johns (Trudi Holloway), Laurie DeVito (Michael Torrissi); grandchildren, Paul (Annmarie) Castellini, Jeremy (Kelly)Emmer, Jason (Stephanie)Emmer, David (Kelly) Castellini, Jamie Jerue, Jared Emmer, Heather (Dan) Marzin, Janet (Alex) Rouchaleau, Alexis Jagger(Rob Wilkes), Francesca DeVito; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Ryann, Kaya, Bradley, Brett, Alyssa Arlene, Hunter, Bryce, Aiden, Chase, Axel, Hailey, Dominic, Riley; his loving brother and sister in law, George and Phyllis Hanselman; and his special friend, Patty Summers. A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:30am to 11:30am at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. A funeral service will then follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to the Moravian Church General Fund, 245 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
