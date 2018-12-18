Johns (nee Burke), Bernadette E., - of Delran, NJ passed away peacefully at home on December 16, 2018. She was 82 years old. Predeceased by her husband Charles F. Johns. Beloved mother of Katherine Johns, Bernadette Bellerjeau (Philip), Charles Johns, Margaret McConnell, Maureen O'Donnell (Robert), and Edward and Bonnie Quiring. Proud grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Mary Cahill. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Wednesday December 19th from 6:00-9:00 PM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ, and Thursday December 20th from 9:45-10:45 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1439 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Bernadette will be interred with her husband at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bernadette's name to Autism Speaks (www.autismspeaks.org).
