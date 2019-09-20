Johnson, Angela , - 55, of North Wildwood, NJ passed on September 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Dr. Theodore and the late Margaret (nee Amos) Johnson. Survived by her brother Ted (Corinne) Johnson a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced and held at a later date. Carl Miller FH 856-365-2966.

