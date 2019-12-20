Johnson, Angela, - of Pennsauken and North Wildwood, NJ. on 9-10-19. A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held Saturday 12 noon at the Homestead Youth Association Center 4771 Willow Ave Pennsauken, NJ. Donations can be made to Roots in the Schools PO Box 941 Trumansburg, NY 14886. Carl Miller Funeral Home.
