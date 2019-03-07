Johnson, Anthony E., - 32, of Somers Point, passed away on March 1, 2019. Anthony was born in Somers Point, NJ on February 11, 1987, and was a lifelong resident of Egg Harbor Twp. He graduated EHTHS in 2005. He was employed by Sea Shore Construction where he worked alongside his father since he was a teenager. Anthony enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and hiking. As a young boy he enjoyed fishing and playing sports. During his free time, he was always riding dirt bikes or quads, jumping waves on his waverunner, or out on his boat. He enjoyed going to the gym with his friends. Anthony had a large family and even larger group of friends, and whether you knew him for a long time or only recently met him, you were drawn to his charm. Between his beautiful smile and green eyes, you couldn't help but love him. Anthony was most proud of his family. He loved his wife and children with all his heart and enjoyed spending time with them the most. Some of our most treasured memories are in New York on Hunter Lake, where he'd spent many weekends throughout his life with his family. Anthony is survived by his wife Danielle, and children Gianna & Joey. His parents Gary & Suzanne Johnson, brothers Tom Dayton (Christy) & Gary Johnson Jr. (Renee), nieces Gabriella, Madelyn, Meghan, Kaitlyn, Lauren, and his nephew Tommy. Anthony was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Michael & Virginia Maina and his maternal grandparents Robert & Joan Dayton. He was also adored by many loving Uncles, Aunts, and cousins, especially Jamie & Brittany Wilson. Relatives and friends may gather on Saturday, March 9th from 9:30-10:45am, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 606 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to his children's education funds - Mainstay Funds fbo Gianna Johnson, or Mainstay Funds fbo Anthony Joseph Johnson, Mail to Sea Shore Construction Corp., C/O Danielle Johnson 2604 Tilton Rd., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
