Johnson, Betty Hope, - 91, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019, at her home. Born in Tamaqua, Pa she was a lifelong summer resident of Ocean City before moving here in 1980. Mrs. Johnson was active in her community she was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club, Riverboat Club, Married Couples Club and Greate Bay Country Club. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur T. Johnson in 1999 and was the daughter of the late Richard and Claire Hope of Tamaqua, PA. Surviving are a daughter Elizabeth Ragazzo of Marmora, NJ, a son: Rick Johnson of Ocean City and two grandchildren: Natalie and Rick, Jr. , and a brother, Roger Hope of Chester Springs, PA. Her funeral service and burial were held privately. Condolences for the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
