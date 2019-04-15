Johnson, Dewey, III, - 66, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 3550 Bargaintown Road, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
