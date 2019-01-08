Johnson, Edward B., - 93, of Ocean City, passed away on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. He was born on October 1, 1925 at Scotch Hall in Ocean City. He left Ocean City High School in January of 1943 to begin his freshman year at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enlist in the U.S. Navy Reserve Officer Training Program. Mr. Johnson was called to active training in July of 1943. After midshipmen's school at Notre Dame, he was commissioned as an Ensign in June of 1945 where he was assigned to Patrol Craft 1263 after officer training in Miami, FL. Mr. Johnson received his Master's Degree in administration from Glassboro State College and taught mathematics and physics at Mainland Regional High School, one of the first teachers hired in 1961 when the school was opened. He also taught in Somers Point, Absecon Highlands and Cologne. He was the Co-owner of Johnson's Ice Cream and Candy for many years and was a Realtor for French Real Estate in Ocean City, NJ. Mr. Johnson served on the board of directors for the American Ambulance Association for nine years. His memberships included the Lightkeeper's Society of Shore Medical Center, Ocean City Yacht Club and the VFW in Ocean City. He was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Johnson and a son, James Kling Johnson. Survived by a daughter, Ann Johnson Richardson and her husband Frank of Lutts, TN, three grandchildren, John Edward Richardson and his wife, Andrea of Lexington, KY, Elizabeth Richardson Panduro and her husband Adrian, of Ponte Vedra, FL and Joseph James Richardson of Vero Beach, FL, and two great- granddaughters, Reese Elizabeth Richardson and Rory Claire Richardson of Lexington, KY. His Funeral Service will be offered Saturday at 11 o'clock from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to either the American Legion, PO Box 363 Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the VFW, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
