Johnson, Edward J., - 66, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away April 18, 2020. He was born in Cape May Court House to Margaret Valentine and later owned Ed Johnson Plumbing & Heating. Ed's loves were his family, hunting, and fishing. He is a former member of Green Creek Fire Co. and the Sunset Beach Sportsman's Club in Cape May. Ed is survived by his wife, Elvina Johnson; his children: Brian (Katie), Phillip (Heather), and Edward Jr. (Gena); and grandchildren: Hagan, Seth, Riley, Ethan, Ross, and Andrew. He will be forever loved and missed by all. Services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
