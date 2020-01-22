Johnson, Eugene N., - 90, of Vineland, departed this life on January 14, 2020 at his residence. Viewing will be 4pm-6pm Friday, January 24th at St. James Baptist Church, 668 S. Gershal Ave., Norma; Musical Tribute 6pm and viewing 9am-11am Saturday at Christlike Ministries, 1520 S. Orchard Rd., Vineland; service 11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
