Johnson, Evangelist Phyllis Jewelle , - 80, of Pleasantville, was born on Febuary26,1938 in Eatonville Florida. She went home to be with the Lord on July12,2018 surrounded by her children. She was employed at Shore Memorial Hospital as a Pbx operator for numerous years. She attended Jamison Bible college with her certificates and honored degrees in Theology. She was a avid lover of music Andrae Crouch, Walter Hawkins and all the great greats. She was a well known local artist, and she loved the cooking of her son-in-law Charles Bennett. The family moved to Pleasantville, New Jersey when she was a young girl. She attended High School in Pleasantville, New Jersey, then she went on to further her education at Rowan University receiving her Bachelor's Deree in Theology. She is pre-deceased by her mother Terreathea Bryson and son-in-law Brian Johnson. She leaves behind to cherish wonderful memories, The love of her life Gerald Johnson. 9 children, Marlene Lester, Marvin Nicholas, Avery Nicholas, Mozella Nicholas, Michael Brown, Geraldine Farrington (Tony), Sarah Johnson, Melfrieda Logan (Christopher), Dianne Bennett (Charles), 2 brothers, Alfred Lester (Betty) and Coy Bryson. 1 sister Laura Thornton. 3 God children, Karen Bordley, Maria Johnson-Edwards, Lamont Cooper, 45 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren. Viewing services Saturday July 21, 2018 8:30a-10am, services 10am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, NJ. Interment Private. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
