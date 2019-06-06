Johnson, Gerald B "Jerry", - 57, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019. Jerry was a past member of Local 33, a member of the NJSFF, and past Chief and Lifetime Member of the Bargaintown Volunteer Fire Company. He is predeceased his mother Lois Pettit and Sister Pennie Pettit He is survived by his wife Faith Johnson Daughters Linsey Johnson (Tim), Jenn Myers, and Melody Blisard (Brian). Granddaughters Breanna, Hannah, and Ashley Brother Jimmy Johnson Sisters Patty Twesten (Bill), Robin Dixon and Susan Pettit. His K9 Grandson Ernie Johnson. A visitation will be held Saturday June 8, 2019 at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 from 10:00 -11:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.