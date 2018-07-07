Johnson, Harry E., - 76, of Leeds Point, died Tuesday, June 12, 2018, Born November 2, 1941 he was a lifelong resident of Leeds Point, a past member of the Oceanville Gunning Club and was lifetime member of the NRA. He was retired from many years of working for the Atlantic City Expressway. He was a frequent visitor on the Ms. Barnegat Light Party Boat and made many friends there. Harry loved the outdoors and animals and had many pets over the years. His cat, Fudd, is now being taken care of by his good friend, Ken Sooy. He was pre-deceased by his parents Edythe and Elmer Johnson and by his two half-brothers, Donald Moring and Elmer A. Johnson. He is survived by his sister- in-law Millie Moring and niece, Donna Moring of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and a nephew, John Moring of Galloway. Graveside service will be held at the Leeds Point Community Church Cemetery at 11:00am, on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 with Pastor Bob Surace officiating.In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice.Arrangements by Lowenstein-Saraceno Funeral Home,Galloway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.