Johnson, Jenniefer, - 61, of Atlantic City, Passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She is the beloved daughter of Mrs. Lizze and Mr. Ernest "Boo" Johnson, Sister of Carolyn Johnson, recent retiree from the Division of Youth and Family Services, Atlantic City. Donations may be sent to K.I.N.D. fund, www.msnbc.com/kind-fund. Funeral services will be 12PM, Thursday, March 14, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.