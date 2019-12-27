JOHNSON, LESLIE L., - 65, of Mays Landing, aka "Lester", departed this life on December 19th, 2019. He was born on August 21st, 1954 and was Baptized by the late Rev. J.D. Wills. In 1972, he graduated from Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. Lester then entered the Air Force straight out of High School and later became an electrictian with IBEW Local 351. He was predeceased by: his Father, Lawrence Johnson and brother, William "Billy" Johnson. Lester is survived by: his loving Mother, Elaine Johnson of Mays Landing, NJ; his only Son, Wardell Johnson of Pleasantville, NJ; one Brother, Charles "Tatia"Johnson; five Sisters, Linda Craigg of Willingboro, NJ, Diane Johnson and Cynthia Johnson of Vineland, NJ, Freda Johnson of Washington, D.C. and Denise Handy of Laurel, MD; and a host of other loving family members and many friends. Leslie, will be deeply missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ December 28th, 2019at 11:00am, at Mt. Pisgah Methodist Church located at 315 Plum Street Vineland, NJ. Visitation will be held from 9:00am to 11:00am. Internment will be at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery @ Estelle Manor, NJ. For further information, please contactMikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC@ 609.344.1131.
