Johnson, Margaret Amanda , - 64, of Mayslanding, NJ, affectionately known as "Marge" was born on April 6,1954, to the late Lizzie Mae Hunter and Willie Johnson, in Essex County, Newark, NJ. She resided in Pleasantville, NJ for most of her life and recently relocated to Mays Landing, NJ. Margaret was last employed as a Commercial Driver for Safety Bus Services for more than forty years. Margaret was a member of Teamsters Local 331. She remained dedicated and continued to work despite her health and never complained of pain or discomfort until she was physically unable to continue. On Saturday, September 1st, 2018, after a courageous battle, she surrendered to her Lord and peacefully passed away surrounded by her children at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway, NJ. Margaret leaves to cherish her memories; five sons, Melvin Johnson, Johnson Dick, Michael Williams, MarZine and MarQuay Johnson; three daughters, Ivory Johnson, Katorria Williams and Tiletta Williams; seven grandchildren, Nahtavian, LaVantenette, Naseerah, Hamirah, Navaeh, MarZine, Jr. and Sa'Mya, one great-granddaughter, Ma'Kaylah and soon to be great-grandson Mehkai. She is also survived by her close friends, Tanya Faulkner and Betty Morgan. Viewing for Margaret Johnson will be held on Saturday, September 15,2018, at Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 S. Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow immediately after at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, LLC, 414 S. Main St., Pleasantville, NJ 08232, (609)383-9994.
