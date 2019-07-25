Johnson McCoy, Meriam "Cookie", - 60, of Pleasantville, Meriam McCoy- Johnson, affectionately known as "Cookie" departed this earthly life and received her heavenly wings on July 20,2019. Cookie was born July 25, 1958 in Neptune, New Jersey to the late Adove McCoy and Lovie Lee McCoy. Cookie was educated in the Neptune school district and graduated from Neptune high school with the class of 1977. After high school she continued her education at Brookdale Community College in Lyncroft, New Jersey. Shortly after she relocated to the South Jersey area for career opportunities. She began her career in the casino industry briefly as a cashier soon to advance as a highly respected food and beverage supervisor for over 25 years. During her time at Caesars Casino Cookie met the love her life David Johnson. Cookie and David were united in holy matrimony on November 22, 1986 at Second Baptist Church in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Cookie will be reunited with her parents, Adove and Lovie Lee; mother-in-law, Mother Mary Elizabeth Hightower, brother, Daniel "Danny Boy" McCoy, and niece, Cyedia Lovie Lee Brown. Left to cherish Cookie's memory, her devoted and loving husband of 34 years, David; beloved daughters Theresa "Nikki" Hightower, Meghan and Morgan Johnson; sisters Angeline "Angie" Brown, June McCoy-Reid, Lorie McCoy-Edward, twin sisters Yolanda "Rie" and Talonda "Vet" McCoy; brother-in-law Daniel Johnson; grandson Unique Tyson; best friends like sisters Sonia Ruffin and Maria Trava; and a host of other cousins, family, friends, and co-workers. A Celebration of Life services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Viewing 9:30-11:30am services immediately following. Entombment: Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Professional services are entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
