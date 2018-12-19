Johnson (Murphy), Lillian, - 97, of Mizpah, N.J., passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, with her family at her side. She was born December 30, 1920 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Lillian was the eldest of seven children born to the late William and Viola (Cureton) Murphy. She is predeceased by her parents and all six siblings. The family relocated to Grand Rapids, Michigan where Lillian was educated in the local school system. She met and married the late George Leon Johnson on December 1, 1941 and was blessed with five wonderful children of which four have predeceased her in death. Lillian worked for Michigan Bell Telephone and New Jersey Bell and retired as an Information Operator. A Traveler at heart, Lillian enjoyed cruising, train riding and flying. She was very talented and loved playing the organ. Lillian was also known for her potato salad. She leaves to cherish her memories; her daughter, Jacquelyn Gainer of Mizpah, N.J., her granddaughter, Allison Gainer. She also leaves six grandchildren; Michael, Steve, Randi, Scott, Robert, and Steven; eight great grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Verna and Lorraine Murphy and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral Services entrusted to and condolences can be made online at www.Adams-perfect.com
