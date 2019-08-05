Johnson, Nannie A, - 82, of Oceanview, was born to the late Aaron and Hattie Evans-Johnson. She was the second born of four children from this union. Elizabeth Hunter, Aaron Johnson and Hezekiah Johnson who preceded her in death. Nannie was educated in Prince Edward County Schools. She accepted Christ at an early age and joined Mercy Seat Baptist Church. She met and married George Johnson in December of1975. He preceded her in death in 2014. Nannie worked at various jobs from retail to nurse's aide. Where ever she worked she spread friendship and kindness. She leaves to cherish her memory, three nieces, Elizabeth (Randy) Saunders- Farmville, VA, Rachel (Herman) Saunders-Eatontown NJ. Brenda Hunter-Farmville,VA. Two great nephews, Andre Saunders-Oakhurst NJ. Wayne Hunter-Farmville,Va. One great niece, Dawn Saunders-Farmville, VA. One great-great niece, Kiara Saunders-Columbus Ohio. Two great-great nephews, Freddie Geddes-Farmville, Va. Devon Saunders-Philadelphia, PA. One sister-in-law, Rose Johnson-Farmville, VA. And a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 06, 2019, at 12:00 Pm,at Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ; where family and friends may view from 10:00AM until the time of service. Private burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ.
