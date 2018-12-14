Johnson, Norman V. , - 89, of Pomona, and formerly of Millville, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 11, 2018. Norm received a BA degree from Gordon College in Wenham, Massachusetts, Class of '63. Norm was retired from Wilmad-Lab Glass in Buena, where he managed the N.M.R. department for over 25 years. Prior to his retirement, he also was a skilled plasterer. Norm was an active member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church and the Oddfellows Association of Richwood. Norm was an avid fan of both pro and youth baseball and was known for his participation as the announcer for the Babe Ruth World Series held in Millville in 1989. He also announced for the Girls Babe Ruth Softball World Series. He also was a savvy pinochle player. He is survived by his companion: Marjorie McGuigan; 3 daughters: Sharon Foss (Stephen), Barbara Errickson and Carol Johnson; brother: Calvin (Carol); 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Norman was pre-deceased by sister; Rita Elwell. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018, at 11 AM in the Rocap Shannon Memorial Home, where friends may call from 10 AM. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com, www.rocapshannon.com or snjtoday.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.