Johnson, Pauline (nee Garson), - 81, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. She graduated from West Catholic High School and later from Chestnut Hill College. Pauline enjoyed a long career in education, teaching elementary school and later the medical assistant program at the Cape May County Technical School. Devoted to her faith, she was a member of St. John Neumann Parish. She is predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Demas. Pauline is forever loved by her family which includes her four children, Pauline, Kathleen, Tammy and Thomas; sister, Cathleen Ackroyd; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (Jan. 25th) at 11 am in St. John of God Church, 680 Town Bank Rd., North Cape May. Interment will be private and at a later date. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
