Johnson, Robert G., - 73, of Cape May Court House, NJ, died suddenly on March 13, 2019. Born in Woodbury, NJ on April 25, 1945, Bob grew up in North Wildwood, NJ and graduated from Wildwood High School in 1963. Upon graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force serving our county from 1965-1968. Bob was deployed for 13 months of his service in Vietnam. Upon returning from his military service, Bob started his own Construction business and operated the business for 40 years. Additionally, Bob, over a span of 25 years, worked as a Bartender at Moore's Inlet and made many friends over the years at Moore's. Bob was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Wildwood Golf Club, becoming President of the Wildwood Golf Club from 2010-2012. Bob was also an expert snow skier, owning his beloved slope side ski chalet (Snowdin) at Pico Mt., Vermont. Bob was able to impart his love of snow skiing to all of his family including his great nephews and nieces (Katie, Emily, Chris, Connor, Zach, Veronica, Allie, Charlie, Kehler, Cody and Gabby) Bob was a founding member of the Clam Diggers Ski Club and a member of the Wildwood Elks. Bob was known by all who knew him to be a caring, loyal and generous man who always had time to help anyone who needed him. He will be truly missed by his loving wife of 49 years Brenda Johnson and his many friends and family. Bob is predeceased by his parents Charles and Agnes Johnson (Klaiss). Bob is survived by his wife Brenda Johnson (Kehler), his brother Charles Johnson (Marybeth), nephews, Robert Johnson (Theresa), Gregory (Michelle), Chuck (Lauren), niece Hillary Colon (Shawn), and sister-in-law Kathy Burns (Frank). Funeral Services for Bob will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ, where viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
