Johnson, Ruth Ann, - 63, of Linwood, NJ passed away peacefully in a house filled with love, friends and family. Born in Somers Point, NJ where she lived until moving to Linwood 30 years ago. Ruth Ann was a graduate of Mainland High School Class of 1973. She had worked as a Secretary for Prudential Insurance in Linwood and as a Teachers Aid in the Jordan Road School, Somers Point. She loved to travel and has camped all across America. She was an animal lover which is an understatement to anyone who knew her. She raised ducks, fed the neighborhood Squirrels and Chipmunks, and took care of any animal in need. She enjoyed photography. She was predeceased by her parents: Jerry and Joan (nee Bird) Wilson. Surviving are her husband of 39 years Jesse, brother: Jerry (Becky) Wilson and their children Kevin and Kyle, brother: Steve Wilson (Mary Jean Printz), Aunts and Uncles: Ruth Steelman, Dee McClain, Miceky (Beth) Bird, Josephine (Dennis) Pail, Milly (Michael) Kleva, Robert Bird, her Irish kids, Melanie, Darragh, Patrick and her sweet Amanda. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Friday, November 30, 2018 at 11 O'clock from Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 South Shore Road, Seaville, NJ 08230, where friends may call from 9:30 until time of service. Burial will be held privately. The family suggests those who desire send memorial contributions to either Ocean City Humane Society, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or ALZ.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
