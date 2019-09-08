Johnson, Shirley Elaine, - 94, of Northfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Born in Pleasantville to Carrie and James Boyce, she attended Pleasantville Grammar Schools and High School. Shirley graduated from Rutgers University and taught first grade at Absecon Public Schools. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling and has visited numerous European countries and several resort islands. Shirley was an avid golfer, puzzle devotee and enjoyed her weekly card games and lunches with friends. She lived a good, full life and her family and friends will sorely miss her. Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur; and is survived by daughters, Judith (Gregory) Kulig and Joan LeStrange; granddaughters, Lisa Peters (Robert) and Meghan Sands (Timothy) and four great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 11-12pm with a service beginning at 12 pm at Central United Methodist Church, 5 Marvin Avenue in Linwood. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park in Pomona. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com

