Johnson, Shirley Mae, - 77, of West Cape May, NJ passed away on January 10, 2020. She was born and raised in West Cape May to the late John and Flora Vasser, Jr. She worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Crest Haven Nursing Home for 28 years and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church in Wildwood, NJ. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Rev. Willie L. Johnson, Sr. in 2006. She is survived by her sons: Mark (Bridget), Willie L (Marcia) Jr., and Timothy (Trina) Johnson; her daughters: Melinda (Perry) Johnson, Michele (Robert) Taylor, and Tonja Johnson; niece Renea (James) Harrington; and her brothers: John III, Bill Sr., and Michael Vasser, Sr. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. A viewing will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The celebration will start at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Christ Gospel Church
2209 Route 9 South
Whitesboro, NJ 08252
Jan 18
Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Christ Gospel Church
2209 Route 9 South
Whitesboro, NJ 08252
