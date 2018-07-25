Johnson, Vivian Janice, - of Pleasantville, Sunrise 1943 Sunset 2018. Vivian Janice Johnson was born December 5, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At an early age, her family migrated to South Jersey where she remained for the rest of her life. Vivian was educated in the Egg Harbor Township Public School System. As an adult she was Employed 20+yrs , as a nurse's aide at Our Ladies Residence and then later at Mainland Manor Her health prevented her from continuing her employment. Vivian attended and joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church where she was baptized by Reverend Winfred J. Sanders. Vivian was Predeceased by husband, Ollie Johnson, son Kevin Johnson and mother, Dorothy Mae Farmer. She leaves to cherish, one daughter, Vanessa of Pleasantville, three sons, Richard of Pleasantville, William (Sharon) of Atlanta, Georgia and Andrew (Elonda) of Lake Charles, Louisiana. Siblings, Theresa Dunson (Dannie) of Egg Harbor Township, William Ward (Judy) of Pleasantville, and Wendy Mays (Perry) of Pleasantville. Also seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family members and many good friends. Vivian's Favorite past times were #1 BINGO, watching reruns of GOODTIMES & SANFORD & SON. Services Friday July 27, 2018 Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 350 South New Road Pleasantville, NJ Viewing from 9a-11am Service at 11am, Burial Private. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994
