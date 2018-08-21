Johnson, Willard M. (Bill), - 97, of Sea Isle City, and formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Bill was a career salesman, starting as a huckster of fruit and vegetables from a wagon with his brothers in Chicago during the Depression. After serving in World War II in the Aleutians and Europe in the Army Signal Corps as a Morse Code operator, he resumed his sales career, but this time in the plumbing supply business, retiring in his late 70s.Bill was an indomitably positive spirit who had a kind word for everyone as they passed by his porch on 50th Street in Sea Isle. He absolutely reveled in having his family gathered together. On birthdays, he would phone and play 'Happy Birthday' on his harmonica. Priceless. As a father, he taught his children the value of work done well, of being on time, and of prudent risk-taking. A kind jokester, no one he met was a stranger for long. The world is a better place for Bill Johnson's time in it.Bill was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Sarah F. Johnson, and by a son, Thomas A. Johnson. He is survived by children Larry (Vanessa Petropoulos) Johnson, Paul (Linda Tirrell) Johnson, Martha J. (Joe) Freda, and Robert A. Johnson; additionally, 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on Friday, August 24, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, and services at 11:00 AM at the Sea Isle United Methodist Church, 4102 Central Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Holy Redeemer Home Care Hospice, 1801 N. Route 9, Swainton, NJ 08210 or to Autism Speaks at FACES Support Group, Cape May Chapter, 148 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 8210. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
