Johnson, William A. "Spider", - 85, of Marmora, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at his home. Born in Philadelphia, Pa, he was a life long resident of South Jersey. Bill attended Ocean City High School before joining the United States Navy. He was an active member of the Linwood Community Church and American Power Boat Association. Bill had a great passion for and was involved in hydroplane boat racing. He also enjoyed fishing and listening to live music, but his greatest joy of all was spending time with his family and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Mark Johnson and his grandson Ahren Dennis. Surviving are his daughter, Peggy Rodriguez and her husband Michael, four grandchildren, Alison (Tim) Struzek, Joshua Johnson, Tyler Rodriguez, and Dalton Rodriguez. He is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Paytyn Struzek, and his long-time companion Barbara Locuson. Friends and family are invited to attend his viewing on Monday evening December 16, 2019, from 6 pm until 8 pm, and Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 10 am until 11 am at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where his funeral service will be offered at 11 am. Burial with Military Honors will follow in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, 2009 Bacharach Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

