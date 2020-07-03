Johnston, Edward R., - 66, of Goshen, NJ, passed away suddenly while at work on June 29, 2020. He was born to the late Ronald and Joan (Kern) Johnston in Cape May Court House. Ed was a faithful member of St. Casimir's Catholic Church of Woodbine, where he served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Ed belonged to the Knights of Columbus Council No. 9113 of Marmora as a Third Degree Member. Ed is predeceased by his son Edward Jr. (Eddy) whom he missed every day. Ed is survived by his son Paul Johnston; his brother Bruce (Rebecca) Johnston; nephews Bruce Johnston Jr. and Jeremy Johnston; niece Jeanette Johnston Cich; and great-nieces Lorelai Cich and Naomi Cich. Ed would always help his brother whenever he could and to anyone else that needed it. He very much loved his dog Lizzy (Queen Elizabeth)! He loved his whole family very much. Ed worked as a machinist at Resdel Corporation of Estell Manor. He very much enjoyed working there and will be sadly missed by all his coworkers. Ed was a graduate from Middle Township High School, where he ran track. He enjoyed surfing and loved planes. He enjoyed taking his sons and nephews to baseball games. He worked at local farms growing up. He previously worked as a mason for Verity Masonry and Spaulding Masonry. He worked at TMV Machine Shop, Millville Machine Shop, and Airline Hydrolics. He also worked as a slot mechanic for Showboat Casino and Taj Mahal. Ed was also a valued worker for his brother at Novasack Turf Farm, where he enjoyed mowing and discing. Ed will be sadly missed by all. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
