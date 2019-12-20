Johnston, Mary M., - 91, of Ocean City, NJ went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 64 years Donald. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was a 1946 graduate of Ridley Park High School. She had lived in Mantua and Sewell, NJ before moving to Ocean City 44 years ago. Mrs. Johnston had worked as a Secretary for J. Mason Tomlin Elementary School in Mantua, Clearview High School in Mullica Hill, NJ and most recently for Margate Middle School in Margate before her retirement. She was an active member of Union Chapel by the Sea and had served as church secretary for many years. Mrs.Johnston loved the beach being in Ocean City and spending time with family and friends. She was most proud of being a grandmother and great grandmother. She was predeceased by her husband Donald W. Johnston in 2013. Surviving are her son: Doug (Joanne) Johnston, three grandchildren: Bradley (Kendra), Gregory, Lindsay (Phil) Savini, a great-grandson: Everett and a sister: Anne Bedwell. Her funeral service will be offered Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 o'clock from Union Chapel by the Sea, 55th Street at Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. The family suggests memorial contributions to either Union Chapel by the Sea, Ocean City, NJ or the Fellowship Fund of The Shores, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Load entries