Johnston, Stephen J., - 60, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away March 3 after a brief illness. Stephen loved to travel and spent some time backpacking across Europe in his youth. He also loved music and enjoyed collecting vinyl records. A kind and gentle man, he loved animals and adopted several pets from local shelters. He was employed by Advance Auto Parts. Stephen is survived by his wife, Kimberly; step-daughter, Jennifer Collins; sister, Teresa Soden; brother, Robert; sister, Barbara; and his many nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Adelaide, his father, Robert, and his brother Thomas. Services will be held Tuesday, March 12, at 11 am, at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.
