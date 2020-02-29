Jones, Charleen R., - 62, of Buena, NJ passed away on Thursday morning February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ after a brief illness. Charleen was born in Vineland, NJ and raised in Buena where she remained a lifelong Borough resident. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine H. (Bononcini) & Olin D. "Buddy" Ralph, Jr. Before retiring in 2013 with 25 yrs of service, Charleen was employed in support service for the Buena Regional School District. Charleen enjoyed camping, sporting events, concerts, family functions but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Charleen is survived by her husband of 43 yrs.; Bruce A. Jones, 2 sons & daughter-in-laws; Chris & Beth Jones, Keith & Jennifer Jones, 4 grandchildren; Hailee, Matthew, Abigail, Madelyn, 1 brother & sister-in-law; Albert & Annette Ralph, Niece; Elizabeth & husband Brian DiAntonio as well as many beloved cousins & friends. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday evening 3/2 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and again on Tuesday 3/3 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Minotola United Methodist Church, 905 Central Ave., Minotola, NJ 08341. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Service information
Mar 2
Visitation
Monday, March 2, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
6:00PM-9:00PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road
Vineland, NJ 08360
676 South Main Road
Vineland, NJ 08360
Guaranteed delivery before Charleen's Visitation begins.
Mar 3
Service
Tuesday, March 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 South Main Road
Vineland, NJ 08360
676 South Main Road
Vineland, NJ 08360
Guaranteed delivery before Charleen's Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
South Jersey, did you hear that? Loud noise shakes area Thursday morning
-
Atlantic City police investigate death at Golden Nugget
-
10 arrested in Atlantic City prostitution operation
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
Atlantic City gets its first medical marijuana dispensary
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.